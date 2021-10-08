KAMPALA — The Jumia vendor conference takes place ahead of the Jumia Black Friday 2021 to prepare sellers for the biggest event of the year.

Many sellers in Uganda have adopted ecommerce and are using online platforms to reach their consumers given the increasing adoption of the internet and smartphones as well as the growing need for convenience by consumers.

‘’The Jumia Black Friday campaign is a way to show all the relevance of e-commerce. It is an opportunity for sellers to reach thousands of consumers all over the country and sell their products. We are happy to support them with best tips and practices so they can achieve this.’’ added Paul Tesar.

The conference was held at Hotel Africana and was attended by hundreds of sellers that were given training on use of the ecommerce platform and tools by equipping them with the necessary training on how they can better manage their shops on the platform to give their customers the best experience and boost their sales.

‘’This has been a very useful session and I have gained a lot of knowledge on how I can use online business to improve on my sales which had dropped significantly since the covid pandemic and nationwide lockdown’’ said Abdul a shop owner.

The campaign will give sellers a great opportunity to reach new consumers as consumer appetite for Black Friday is growing year on year. They will gain from the increased visibility during the campaign and the growth in performance of categories like the daily essentials and consumer electronics that have become consumer favourites.

The Jumia Black Friday will run from the 5th of November 2021 to the 30th of November 2021 and it comes at a time when the nation is still dealing with the Covid pandemic and curfew. This context has greatly impacted sellers in the country with most of them being unable to operate efficiently in order to follow the government regulations to control the spread of the coronavirus.

