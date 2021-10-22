KAMPALA — City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has been selected as one of the key note speakers at the Uganda Revenue Authority’s third edition of the ‘e-bomba ya business summit.

Mr Ruparelia will make a presentation on a topic, ‘Real Estate as a business’ at the summit scheduled for Friday, October 22.

Mr Ruparelia is the founder of Ruparelia Group, one of Uganda’s largest conglomerates. The company owns a commercial bank, a string of hotels and country clubs and more than 200 commercial properties.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) on October 15 started the third edition of the e-bomba ya business summits.

The month-long virtual engagements seek to equip business owners with financial growth skills and knowledge to foster business sustenance and voluntary compliance.

According to URA, the month-long virtual engagements are designed to educate business owners about financial growth and voluntary compliance, and they’ve been combined with skills to help organizations succeed in the new normal.

The first episode of the summits focused on survival through the pandemic with deep conversations on business financing and alternative skills adoption by sectors grossly affected by the COVID-19.

The discussants were Private Sector Foundation Ugandas Ruth Biyinzika, the Managing Director Centenary Bank Fabian Kasi and Price Waterhouse Coopers Crystal Kabajwara moderated by NBS Television’s Mildred Tuhaise.

URA started the e-bomba ya business summits in 2019 as one of the poster activities of the Taxpayers Appreciation Month to equip business owners with necessary skills for financial growth.

The first Bomba Ya Business summits attended by hundreds of business people were held at Kololo independence grounds but due to the pandemic, the summits have since gone virtual.

