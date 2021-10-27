KAMPALA —The Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association has spoken out—dismissing proposals it made to Parliament last week on ring-fencing trade in the Nile Perch, comments that have caused widespread debate.

In a statement released Wednesday, the association chairman Sujal Goswami said they were quoted out of context as their suggestion intended to imply that all fish that is caught will be subjected to the right channels to better benefit the economy.

As an industry, he wrote, “we need to clarify and reiterate that the statement which caused uproar in the media particularly social media was not among the points submitted to the committee for consideration. It was just a matter of suggestion out of the meeting which was not well reported and the meaning misconstrued”.

Fish export industry under UFPEA only exports about 30% of the total fish caught from Uganda’s major lakes leaving 70% while UFPEA contributes 90% of the total revenues realized from the fish sector.

They say, this leaves a huge gap between the 90% value/revenue realized out of the 30% fish handled by UFPEA members and the total revenues lost out of the 70% fish caught but cannot be traced after it lands.

Mr. Goswami urged the current parliament and government to pass the fisheries and aquaculture bill which has been on the shelves for over 15 years for effective development of the sector.

