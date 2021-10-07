KAMPALA – Bolt Uganda, the mobility platform with operations across Greater Kampala and Gulu City has launched an upgraded cashless option for corporate and card-payment customers.

This improved and innovative feature will ease and expedite the transition from cash to electronic payments.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in customer adoption and preference for cashless options.

Worldwide, Bolt intends to expand the offering of its Bolt Business services to help companies centralise track and manage their transportation on personal, team, and company levels more efficiently.

Bolt Uganda has introduced Bolt Business Cars and Bolt Business Bodas designed to meet the needs of non-cash based users. These categories are now live and visible to corporate users, those with card payments or work profiles.

At the launch, Mr Moses Mugerwa, the Uganda Operations Manager at Bolt, said Bolt Business has a business solution for companies of all sizes.

He explained that the business solution for companies is now being powered by these new categories designed to meet the needs of card-payment users.

“Forget the questions- ‘Do you have cash or are you cashless?’ while requesting within these categories. Bolt Business portal administrators can set spend policies, review the entire team’s ride usage and centralise expenditure. At the same time, the employee can quickly get a ride whenever needed via the Bolt app,” he said.

Mugerwa further revealed that riders and drivers weren’t well acquainted with electric payments in the past due to negative sentiments towards card-payment trips.

He said this stems from liquidity issues experienced by drivers and the fact that Uganda is predominantly a cash-based economy.

“For these two categories, we have selected drivers with good historical ratings towards card payment trips. We now have an ongoing initiative to ensure they have appropriate cars and bodas to meet the desired standards of our users in these categories.”

Mr Mugerwa explained that Bolt is running additional tailored training for these drivers while also offering them more value-based incentives to motivate them further to enjoy such trips.

“Companies and organisations that would like to acquire Bolt Business for their utilisation can contact Bolt.”

Just like before, all money from non-cash-based trips is always paid to drivers weekly to their registered wallet numbers after Bolt offsetting its commission.

