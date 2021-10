KAMPALA – Bolt has entered a partnership with Kampala-based VAG Motors, a licensed Bosch franchisee authorized to resell Bosch original parts and operate the Express Bosch Car Service and Bosch Module concept.

With the partnership, Bolt customers in Uganda can be reassured that their partner drivers are operating vehicles in sound mechanical condition to guarantee a comfortable and safe ride.

Bosch is a German brand with a long history of high quality and reliable products. Bolt is constantly evaluating their operations to make travel more affordable, convenient and safe.

According to Moses Mugerwa, the Operations Manager Bolt Uganda, the majority of the drivers drive vehicles daily. He however says that not everyone understands the significance of regular car checks and maintenance.

“Whether you have a brand new vehicle or one of the best models, it is critical to properly check and maintain it to ensure the safety of both the customer and the driver. For this reason, we’ve partnered with BOSCH service stations to run routine car checks (inspection) as a way of promoting safety,” Mugerwa said.

VAG Motors has been supplying Bosch products for three years now. They offer car service and perform minor repairs and replacements of brakes, shocks, and plugs whenever necessary.

With this partnership, Bolt drivers’ credibility will be enhanced, knowing their vehicles meet the safety and comfort standards required to provide a good service.

Joana Zalwango, the Chief Operations Officer VAG Motors shared that they are grateful that Bolt Uganda has chosen to partner with them in the move to improve safe road usage.

“We strive to be a one-stop-shop for vehicle convenience, as we will not only purchase genuine spare parts and oversee the supervision of workmanship to ensure that customers get their money’s worth,” she said.

Since the start of the year, Bolt has continued to improve its safety initiatives, such as the share ride button, which allows you to share your ride, the SOS button for emergencies, and driver details confirmation upon request.

The ride-hailing company is also committed to doing its part to promote driver-partner and rider safety, awareness, and prevention.

Related