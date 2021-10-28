KAMPALA —As the interest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to grow, Binance is providing the resources and infrastructure Africans need to be financially free and informed.

Through crypto education, Binance continues in its mission to increase the freedom of money for users, drive blockchain adoption and enable greater accessibility.

Since its inception in January 2020, the Binance Masterclass has provided free crypto education to over 400,000 Africans. By the end of 2020, over 70,000 Africans were educated in the first year of the launch of the Masterclass. Binance has since doubled down on its efforts, providing education resources to over 177,000 Africans in Q1 2021 and over 179,500 in Q2 2021.

Continuing in its crypto education efforts, Binance hosted the first-ever Swahili webinar on September 24th, 2021 for crypto enthusiasts in Tanzania.

The webinar covered the following topics:

Maana ya Binance P2P (Meaning of Binance P2P)

Jinsi ya Kutumia Binance P2P (How to use Binance P2P)

Jinsi ya Kununua na Kuuza crypto na kulipa na Tigo Pesa au Mpesa kwenye Binance P2P. (How to buy and sell Cryptos on Binance P2P and pay with Tigo Pesa or MPESA (Practical session)

Jinsi ya kuwa Mchuuzi kwa Binance P2P (how to become a merchant on Binance P2P)

With over 613 live attendees and 3.8K Views on Youtube, Binance is reaching out to new countries and doubling down on its education efforts.

However, this is not the first of its kind in the East African region. On the 4th September, Binance hosted the “Grow Your Business with Binance P2P” event for crypto enthusiasts in Kenya.

The event saw approximately 1.3K attendees and so far has over 5k Views.

“Blockchain education is at the heart of our focus in the global market. As a blockchain infrastructure provider, we are committed to ensuring that more and more people have access to the right information about the workings of the ecosystem. Africa is a very important market for Binance because we see the profound opportunity blockchain brings to the entire continent.” said Emmanuel Babalola, Director at Binance Africa.

Binance is the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume.

Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

