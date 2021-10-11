KAMPALA — Airtel Uganda has announced the call for entries for the Graduate Management Training Program (GMTP). The announcement was made during a media briefing held at Airtel Uganda Offices today, 11th October 2021.

The 12 months’ program is aimed at providing opportunities for young graduates while shaping their career journey through acquiring the necessary skillsets, that will see them compete favorably on the job market. The Graduate Trainees will be appointed to specific roles within the organization, further on-the-job training and management development beyond the initial year.

While addressing the media, Mrs. Flavia Ntambi Lwanga, the Human Resource Director at Airtel Uganda revealed that, “Airtel Uganda has a vast array of talent requirements across various professions, thus to drive this agenda, and respond to the ever growing need for professionalism and specialization, we have introduced the Graduate Management Training Program, with the aim of developing skill, knowledge and confidence among selected beneficiaries, that will transform them into successful and competitive professionals in the job market today.”

10 Graduate trainees will be recruited in 4 functions to include; Marketing: 2 Graduate Management Trainees to handle Market Analysis and eventually grow to revenue managers, Airtel Money: 4 Graduate Management Trainees to handle Relationship Management and Analysis, Networks: 2 Graduate Management Trainees to handle Telecommunication Engineering, and Information Technology: 2 Graduate Management Trainees to handle Systems Engineering.

The application process is open until 25th October 2021. Participants will be required to send their applications on https://airtel-uganda-limited.breezy.hr/, and should possess minimum qualifications to include;

Applicants should have graduated within the last two years or awaiting graduation.

1st or 2nd class upper degree.

Faculty recommendations will also be highly considered.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Analytical skills.

Attention to Detail.

Proactive, Passionate and results oriented.

Eager to research and develop self.

Creativity.

According to Lwanga, “The program will provide exciting opportunities for young graduates in shaping their career journeys with the fastest developing technology sector in the world. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to and take pride in participating in the creation of many products and services that will continue putting smiles on the faces and hearts of our customers, as they build their career to leadership.”

“We have had a number of individuals who have enrolled in the training in the past and currently are part of Airtel Uganda staff, while others are employed at recognized entities across the country. Therefore, I urge the young people to take up these opportunities so that they enhance their skillsets and qualifications that will enable them compete favorably on the job market.” Lwanga Concluded.

The 12 months intensive training program will expose the Graduate Trainees to; Mentorship, support and hands-on training from some of the most brilliant minds in Uganda, Gain valuable experience in various functions within the business, Attend to work and get exposed to a work environment whilst gaining professional development.

