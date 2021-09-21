KAMPALA — Africa’s leading e-commerce platform, Jumia has launched a Brand Festival Campaign in partnership with top brands such Coca Cola, Unilever and Movit.

The recent restrictions on movement have restricted consumers from accessing physical stores as more consumers embrace online shopping. Jumia has partnered with even more brands this brand festival to provide a wide selection of authentic products at the best prices in the market.

‘’We want to provide Ugandans their favorite brands with the best products and deals this year. We will offer up to 60% off daily on products from our brand partners’’ said Ron Kawamara, Jumia CEO.

There has been an increase in the number of brands that have listed on Jumia following the pandemic and Jumia has created official stores for them where consumers can easily locate the brands on the platform and shop online for door delivery countrywide.

‘’We also want to support all our sellers, logistics partners and the economy in general that have been greatly impacted due to the covid pandemic to bring in more revenue through this campaign” added Mr Kawamara.

The campaign will run from September 20th to September 30th 2021.

