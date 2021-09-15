KAMPALA — Crown Beverages Limited (CBL), the bottlers of Nivana Packaged Drinking Water, Pepsi Cola, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Evervess as well as Sting Energy Drink and The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) have today officially signed a memorandum of understanding in which Nivana will become the Official Water partner to FUFA.

The Ushs. 500 million partnership announcement that was made at the official signing ceremony held at FUFA House in Mengo will cover all the Uganda National Teams.

Speaking at the ceremony, Timothy Luzinda, the Head of Marketing Crown Beverages Limited said that, as a Ugandan brand, Crown Beverages takes pride in being involved in activities and initiatives that speak directly to the passion points of its customers, like sports, entertainment, music among others.

“Ugandan football is at the heart of all Ugandans whether or not they are avid sports lovers. Additionally, for a long time now, we have been at the forefront of supporting Ugandan football as and when need arose,” Luzinda observed.

“Today however, we go a step further in legitimizing our support through a long-term partnership with FUFA, that will see our Nivana brand become the official refreshment partner for the next three years,” he noted adding that this gesture shows CBL’s appreciation of the partnership with FUFA and the joint desire to see Ugandan football prosper.

This partnership is a fulfilment of CBL’s promise to build a strong partnership with FUFA, for the good of Ugandan football as it assures all the national teams under FUFA’s portfolio of Nivana water as refreshment for training sessions and for all games, as well as funds for logistics purposes.

In his remarks, Eng. Moses Magogo thanked CBL for its continuous support towards Ugandan sports, noting that the company was the first partner of beach soccer when the game was still in its infancy stage.

“Nivana has always been a partner of the association, this step is however key in formalizing the existing relationship and in setting terms of agreement for both of us,” noted Eng. Magogo.

He added that FUFA has partners from different industries and sectors, however, the one with Nivana is one of a kind as it provides all the national teams with a unique product that is relevant for their health daily. “As the old saying goes, Water is Life, and what Nivana is doing – giving life to players.”

While signing the agreement, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson said, “We welcome Nivana on board and we are excited about this renewed journey and look forward to seeing our national teams raise the Uganda flag high”.

“Long hours of training require refreshments for all players, and we couldn’t be more grateful to Nivana for officially coming on board as the water partner,” he justified.

The teams under FUFA, and who will benefit from the partnership with Nivana include Uganda Cranes, the Crested Cranes (Women’s National Team), Hippos (Boys under 23 Years), Kobs (Boys under 17 Years), Cubs (Boys Under 15 Years) and Sand Cranes (Beach Soccer National Team).

Related