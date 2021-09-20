KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has announced exciting offers to former Africell customers.

With the new offers which take effect immediately, Africell customers will not only have a chance to get a number close to their preferred number range – based on availability, they will also get 50% bonus data on all weekly and monthly bundles purchased until the 15th of November 2021.

“For continuity and a seamless transition, we are welcoming former Africell customers with exciting offers. The former Africell customers will be connected to the quality services offered by Airtel Uganda across the country guaranteeing them wide coverage, high-speed internet, 3G/4G network, affordable Airtel Money services, affordable packages, roaming, and international services as well as all Value Added Services,” said the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Uganda Amit Kapur.

“We have tailor-made offers for Corporate businesses/SMEs who have been provided with a dedicated line that they can call to discuss their business needs with our team of account managers who will provide all the necessary guidance and support to ease them onboarding process.”

The existing customers who switch their Africell data line to Airtel are will qualify for double data (100% bonus) for the next 3 months.

Mobile data and voice customers can visit any Airtel shop with a valid national ID and get their preferred Airtel numbers, subject to availability in the existing number range.

To enjoy the exciting offers:

i) Customer buys an Airtel simcard does the full KYC registration and gets the card activated ii) Customer then dials *100# selects Option 3: Internet bundles and buys any bundle of choice from the qualifying bundles

iii) OR customer can dial *175# selects Option 2: Data Bundles and buys any bundle of choice from the qualifying bundles

To provide excellent telecommunications services across Uganda – Airtel Uganda is on an expansion drive that will see an increase in the number of mast sites across the country. Airtel Uganda currently boasts of over 2,200 mast sites and over 3,900 kilometers of fiber covering 95.9% of Uganda’s population, making it possible for subscribers around the country to enjoy an improved experience in internet-based activities among other services.

Related