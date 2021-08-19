KAMPALA – Fresh Dairy, the leading dairy products producer in Uganda has this week unveiled a new communication, #FreshDairymunju which is all about stocking up Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) in the house to reduce on the back and forth trips to the shops especially during such a time when people are advised to avoid crowds as much as possible because of the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, of which Uganda is in the 2nd wave.

Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) is currently available in a 500 ML pack, and is popular for its 90-day shelf life, no need to refrigerate and affordable competitive price of 18,000UGX for a carton of 12 pieces.

Vincent Omoth, marketing Manager Fresh Dairy said, ‘At Brookside Limited, the producers of Fresh Dairy products in Uganda, we produce products such as Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) to ensure that consumer preferences and tastes are met. As a company, we aim to constantly be relevant to consumer needs, especially at such a time when convenience tops the priority list when it comes to shopping food items for the family.’

Omoth noted that Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) offers consumers convenience because its 90-day shelf minimizes the hustle of back and forth trips to the shops because the milk remains fresh minus refrigeration for 3 Months. This means that even families that don’t own fridges can still feel comfortable buying and stocking up Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) in their homes, hence #FreshDairymunju.

The caution though is that Fresh Dairy’s long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) needs to be stored at room temperature and off the ground for the entire 90 days.

Omoth concluded that Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) can be ordered for home delivery countrywide from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm.

Fresh Dairy’s Long life UHT milk (ESL: Extended Shelf Life) is also available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Kiosks, Supermarkets and Tricycle Agents located near consumers.

