KAMPALA – African leaders gathered at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have warned of a looming malaria funding crisis that threatens to undermine decades of progress in combating the disease.

The high-level meeting, convened by the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA), emphasized the urgent need for collective action to overcome the challenges facing malaria elimination efforts.

According to the leaders, a reduced Global Fund replenishment could result in 137.2 million additional malaria cases and 337,000 more deaths, with severe consequences for poverty, economic growth, and global trade.

Uganda, which has made significant strides in reducing malaria cases, is not immune to the challenges posed by the funding crisis.

The leaders identified key challenges contributing to the “Perfect Storm” facing malaria elimination, including significant financial shortfalls, climate change, growing resistance to insecticides and antimalarials, and climate-induced disasters leading to increased flooding and malaria upsurges.

“If malaria resources continue to stagnate between 2027 and 2029, there will be an estimated additional 112 million malaria cases and up to 280,700 more deaths,” warned His Excellency President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, outgoing chair of ALMA.

The leaders emphasized the importance of a successful Global Fund replenishment in 2025 and multi-sectoral approaches, including collaborations with agriculture, environment, mining, and tourism sectors.

They also stressed the need for innovative financing mechanisms, such as public-private partnerships, and prioritizing health and malaria elimination in national development agendas.

