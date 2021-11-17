KHARTOUM — Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday reiterated that the military has no intention to continue in power.

Al-Burhan made the remarks when he received the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, in presence of the U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum Brian Shukan, the council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan emphasized the readiness and openness of the military to lead an unconditional dialogue that leads to achieving stability and development in the country, said the statement.

He further stressed adherence to the constitutional document and conducting a comprehensive dialogue with all political forces to complete the structure of the transitional authority and make the democratic transition in the country successful until reaching a free and fair election in July 2023.

Al-Burhan further promised to release the political detainees, unless a criminal charge is proven against any detainee, saying “steps to release political detainees have already begun, and any detainee who is not found guilty of a criminal offense will be released.”

Meanwhile, Molly Phee conveyed Washington’s keenness on the democratic transition in the country as well as making the transitional period a success, the statement said.

She expressed hope that the Sudanese would be able to resolve the current differences on their own, noting that the role of the United States is confined to facilitating the dialogue among them, it added.

Sudan has been suffering from a political crisis after Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government.

