ADDIS ABABA — China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA) and partners on Saturday officially handed over water cellar facilities built across public schools in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

The CFPA partnered with Splash International, a non-governmental organization, to construct the water cellar facilities, with financial support from Chinese construction giant — Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG).

Abiy Tefera, Addis Ababa City Education Bureau Schools Improvement Program Director, stressed that the newly functional clean water facilities have benefited more than 23,000 school children at 20 schools in the Ethiopian capital.

“Clean water, hygiene and sanitation are very important for these young school children to attentively and happily attend their education,” Tefera told Xinhua during the official handover ceremony held at one of the beneficiary schools on the outskirts of Addis Ababa.

“These facilities have enabled students to enjoy a better education experience, while safeguarding their health and safety,” he added.

Between 2019 to 2021, the CFPA partnered with Splash International, which enabled the installation of 23 ultrafiltration systems, 157 drinking water facilities, and 152 hand-washing stations at 20 schools in Addis Ababa.

Huang Xiaocen, the country director of CFPA Ethiopia Office, said during the occasion that the newly-built water cellar facilities were instrumental in enhancing children’s academic as well as health aspects.

The CFPA, which started implementing various programs in Ethiopia in 2015 and officially registered as an international charitable organization in July 2019, works to deepen the people-to-people ties between the two countries.

It has been carrying out activities through its major programs, including the Smiling Children School Feeding Program, the Panda Pack Project, Water Cellar Project, School Water Purification Project, and Women Economic Empowerment Program in Ethiopia.

