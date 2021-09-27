KHARTOUM — Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday said that the current dispute in the country is not between the military and civilians, but it is between those who support democratic civil transformation and those who seek to block it.

“Unity of the forces in the revolution is the guarantee to prevent the transition from all threats getting in its way,” Hamdok said in a speech broadcast Sunday by Sudan’s official TV.

The prime minister urged all parties to strictly commit themselves to the constitutional document, refrain from unilateral positions and fully shoulder their responsibility.

He stressed that the empowerment removal committee is one of the gains of the revolution that must be defended and preserved.

Earlier on Sunday, the security forces withdrew from guarding the headquarters of the empowerment removal committee amid growing tensions between the military and civilian components in the transitional government.

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on Sept. 21, the differences between the military and civilian partners in the transitional government have further escalated.

Sudan is ruled amid a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government, established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.

